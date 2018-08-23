SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Glucuronolactone Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report Increasing usage of the glucuronolactone by the food and beverage industry as health supplements is accelerating the spend growth momentum for the glucuronolactone market. Moreover, glucuronolactone benefits such as improved physical and mental performance are also positively contributing towards the growth of the glucuronolactone market.

"Buyers are advised to ensure that the suppliers store glucuronolactone in the most appropriate conditions to preserve its shelf life," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "They should also ensure that the suppliers maintain consistent product quality by implementingGMP at manufacturing facilities," added Angad.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a detailed overview of the sustainability and procurement best practices for both the buyers and the suppliers. These reports offer valuable inputs such as major category management objectives and analysis of the total cost of ownership while devising an effective category management strategy. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the cost-saving opportunities and category pricing strategies.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the glucuronolactone market.

Increasing usage of glucuronolactone as health supplements

Functionality of glucuronolactone in treating medical conditions such as joint pains

Report scope snapshot: Glucuronolactone market

Market Insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Category Pricing Insights

Supplier cost structure

Supply chain margins

Overview of pricing models

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

