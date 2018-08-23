

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. new home sales for July will be revealed at 10.00 am ET Thursday. The consensus is for 649K, compared to 631K in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 110.98 against the yen, 0.9843 against the franc, 1.2869 against the pound and 1.1585 against the greenback as of 9:55 am ET.



