As from August 27th 2018, subscription rights issued by Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue September 6 th, Instrument: Simris Alg subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SIMRIS TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011614379 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 159019 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from August 27th 2018, paid subscription shares BTA issued by Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Simris Alg paid subscription shares (BTA) ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SIMRIS BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011614387 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 159020 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Christer Nilsson 0733-968404.