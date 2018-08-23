The "Europe Active Wear Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Activewear Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Activewear has become a trend among fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious crowd. The European activewear market is witnessing exponential growth, and it is due to growing sports events in the region. Sports events lead to increased participation and also add to the demand for fashion outer t-shirts and other activewear apparels.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Ready to Wear, Fashion Outer, Pants, T-Shirts, Rash Guard, Wet Suit, Swim Wear, Shoes and Fashion Brand.

Based on the Fabric Type, the market is segmented into Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton and Others Fabrics.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Activewear Market

Chapter 4. Europe Activewear Market by Fabric

Chapter 5. Europe Activewear Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Company

Asics Corporation

Nike Inc.

Gap Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour Inc.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

North Face Inc.

PVH Corp.

