A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Polskie Towarzystwo Reasekuracji S.A. (Polish Re) (Poland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Polish Re's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect the lift Polish Re receives due to the support provided by its ultimate parent, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited(Fairfax); in particular, the explicit parental guarantee in place for Polish Re. Fairfax has demonstrated its commitment to Polish Re through three capital injections in 2015, 2013 and 2009. In addition, Fairfax provides technical support in areas such as reserving, retrocession protection and investment management services.

Polish Re's balance sheet strength is underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, supported historically by good, albeit volatile, internal capital generation. An offsetting factor for Polish Re's balance sheet strength assessment is the historical volatility in reserving, principally associated with motor third-party liability (MTPL) business in Poland, which the company exited in 2014. Although MTPL reserves are reducing as the portfolio runs off, reserving uncertainty will persist for some time. Additional offsetting factors include exposure to non-rated retrocessionaires and to foreign exchange risk, as the company does not match assets and liabilities by currency.

Polish Re's historical operating performance has been subject to volatility, with pre-tax profits ranging from a loss of PLN 22.5 million to a gain of PLN 22.0 million over the 2013-2017 period. The main source of volatility has been the MTPL portfolio, which was put into run-off in 2014. Tightened underwriting discipline and improved claims experiences throughout the financial year led to improvements in 2017 underwriting performance, as demonstrated by a technical profit of PLN 13.1 million, up from a loss of PLN 4.7 million in 2016.

Polish Re benefits from its diversified portfolio offering and long-standing presence across Central Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as its position as the sole domestic reinsurer in Poland. However, the reinsurer's operations are fragmented, spanning 40 markets, and its profile is constrained by its lack of scale in any given market.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005509/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Emily Thompson

Associate Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0291

emily.thompson@ambest.com

or

Mathilde Jakobsen

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0266

mathilde.jakobsen@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com