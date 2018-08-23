sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,37 Euro		-0,06
-0,52 %
WKN: A2DJNG ISIN: GB00BZ02MH16 Ticker-Symbol: N151 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
NEX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEX GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEX GROUP PLC
NEX GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEX GROUP PLC11,37-0,52 %