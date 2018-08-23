sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018

111,84 Euro		+0,84
+0,76 %
WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
SIEMENS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO65,12+0,20 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY10,78-0,55 %
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC136,48+1,56 %
PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION146,91-1,63 %
SIEMENS AG111,84+0,76 %