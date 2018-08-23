Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing 23-Aug-2018 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 August 2018 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing of the shares on the Euronext Access of Euronext Paris and publication of information circular Timetable Further to the Company's announcement of 17 August 2018 in relation to the results of an extraordinary general meeting whereby (i) the cancellation of the shares of EUR 0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") from admission to the standard segment of the Official List; and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the "De-Listing") were approved, the Company hereby announces that it shortly intends to apply to the FCA to request the De-Listing. The De-Listing timetable is expected to be as follows: - Last day for dealings in the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange: 21 September 2018 - De-Listing effective: 8.00am GMT 24 September 2018 If any of the above times and / or dates change, the revised times and / or dates will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service. An application has also been made to Euronext Paris in connection with the admission of the Shares to Euronext Access of Euronext Paris (the "Listing"). This is also anticipated to be effective on or around 24 September 2018. Information Circular In connection with the De-Listing and the Listing, the Company hereby announces that it has made available on its corporate website an information circular to inform its shareholders of certain technical processes and procedures (the "Information Circular"). The Information Circular includes information for holders of depositary interests in respect of the Shares and with respect to the transfer of the Shares held by the Company's CREST trading facility to the system of Euroclear France, as well as information on the transfer of the Shares directly held by shareholders to the system of Euroclear France. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, London, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Timetable regarding the de-listing and listing Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RYKFKCDUKN [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 716929 23-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=32e4f78440977f424c52e21a5d884a65&application_id=716929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 23, 2018 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)