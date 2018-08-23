The "Europe Data Center Transformation Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Center Transformation Market size is expected to witness market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Efficiency of enterprises' data center operations is achieved with the adoption of Data center optimization. Optimization leads to reconfiguration or changing data centers to limit the resources required, yet without hampering the data center functionalities.

Data center optimization services offers a platform to optimize performance of current infrastructure and at the same time bring out more value out of the current infrastructure.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Services Type, the Data Center Transformation market is segmented into Automation Services, Infrastructure Management Services, Consolidation Services and Optimization Services.

Based on the Tier Type, the market is segmented into Tier 4, Tier 3, Tier 2 and Tier 1.

Based on the Data Center Type, the market is segmented into Small Medium Data Centers and Large Data Centers.

Based on End-User Type, the market is segmented into Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises Colocation Providers.

The Verticals covered under the report include BFSI, Government, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education and Others.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

Hitachi Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

NTT Data Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Netapp Inc.

Atos

Schneider Electric SE

