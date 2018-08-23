sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018

Xetra-Orderbuch

92,84 Euro		+0,88
+0,96 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
93,17
93,25
18:44
93,14
93,25
18:44
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
CISCO SYSTEMS INC39,76+0,10 %
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC82,80+1,05 %
HITACHI LTD5,54-1,25 %
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION125,23-0,19 %
MICROSOFT CORPORATION92,84+0,96 %