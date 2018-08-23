

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer confidence weakened sharply in August to its lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday.



The flash consumer confidence indicator dropped to -1.9 from -0.5 in July, which was revised from -0.6. Economists had forecast a score of -0.7.



The latest reading was the lowest since May 2017, when the score was -3.3.



The consumer confidence index for the EU fell 1.1 points to -1.8 in August.



The final figure will be released along with the economic sentiment data on August 30.



