The Europe Electric Toothbrush Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Increasing awareness about oral hygiene especially among the younger generations and technological advancements in electric toothbrushes such as the development of connected electric toothbrushes is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Bristle Type, the Electric Toothbrush market is segmented into Soft Bristle and Nanometer Bristle.

Based on the Head Movement, the market is segmented into Sonic/Side-by-side and Rotation/Oscillation.

The End-user covered under the report includes Adults and Children.

Based on Countries, the Electric Toothbrush market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter Gamble Co.

Panasonic

Omron Healthcare

Colgate-Palmolive

Water Pik

FOREO

Emmi Ultrasonic GmbH

Quip

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

