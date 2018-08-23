sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,36 Euro		-0,21
-1,99 %
WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,389
10,494
18:41
10,36
10,43
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY57,89-0,03 %
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV37,90+1,74 %
OMRON CORPORATION37,90-1,56 %
PANASONIC CORPORATION10,36-1,99 %
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY72,06+0,31 %