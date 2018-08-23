To support the exploration of new solutions for confronting significant environmental challenges, global biotechnology manufacturer Promega Corporation has pledged $3 million over the next three years to the nonprofit Revive & Restore Catalyst Science Fund. This is the first corporate pledge to a recently launched fund designed to identify and develop advanced techniques of genetic rescue and to bring new tools to conservation work in order to enhance biodiversity.

"As of yet, biotechnology and environmental sciences have not worked closely together, but there are now additional tools available for conservation. We have found a very powerful interest in both communities to thoughtfully explore the possibilities together," says Ryan Phelan, the cofounder and Executive Director of Revive Restore. "Thanks to Promega sparking this initiative, we are able to explore solutions to conservation questions through a new lens."

The Catalyst Science Fund will invest primarily in proof of concept projects applied toward high impact solutions to conservation challenges. Supported research will aim to produce actionable science with significant conservation benefits and broad applicability for creating innovative solutions for endangered species and threatened ecosystems. Projects will be reviewed by a distinguished Catalyst Science Advisory comprised of recognized leaders in biotechnology and conservation.

"We choose to support Revive Restore's work because they are systems thinkers who take a long-term view. They have identified an urgency in the scientific community to ask if the sophisticated genetic tools of today have a place in conservation. With their scientific advisory council, they will ensure high quality science that considers the ripple effects of success," says Randy Dimond, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Promega. "We look forward to the learning and potential discoveries that can help improve threatened life systems."

Traditional conservation tools can be limited in addressing global challenges like climate change and current threats to wildlife and ecosystems are demanding innovative approaches. Advances in biotechnology, which have transformed medicine and agriculture, provide fertile ground for transformative breakthroughs in conservation practice. Revive Restore has identified the opportunity to catalyze innovative science-based solutions for seemingly intractable conservation problems by leveraging and adapting emerging powerful genomic and biotechnology tools.

The Catalyst Science Fund will build on the strengths of both organizations, including a network of scientists and conservationists to provide diverse insights into opportunities presented by recent biotech advances, as well as entrepreneurial expertise and perspective to make the most strategic investments to advance the development of the field.

This year, Promega Corporation marks its first 40 years of supporting the life sciences industry. As the company evaluates what it will take to thrive in its 100th year and beyond, it reaffirms its commitment to pursuing innovative collaboration with scientists working in the biotech field. Promega is excited to promote innovation in conservation through the Revive Restore Catalyst Science Fund.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 4,000 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

About Revive Restore

Since its founding five years ago, Revive Restore has become a recognized leader in guiding the responsible application of biotechnology to address conservation challenges for endangered species and threatened ecosystems. The organization brings together academic and commercial labs that are advancing the science with conservation practitioners working in the field to develop innovative conservation solutions. More information can be found here: www.reviverestore.org.

