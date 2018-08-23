sprite-preloader
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 23

Miton Global Opportunities plc

("the Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23 August 2018

The Company announces the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Shares").

Michael Phillips, a non-executive Director of the Company, has notified the Company that he and his Person Closely Associated have transferred 9,557 and 74,148 respectively from their respective ISA accounts to his SIPP account (the "Transfer").

No change to the number of Shares beneficially held by the non-executive Director has occurred in connection with the Transfer, and following the Transfer the non-executive Director remains interested in the 83,705 Shares that are the subject of the Transfer.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details with regard to the Transfer.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Michael Phillips
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Miton Global Opportunities plc
b)LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4ADetails of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b)Nature of the transaction
Disposal by the non-executive Director of 9,557 shares held in his ISA account.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
285.00 pence per share9,557
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


9,557 ordinary 1p shares


285.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
22 August 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4BDetails of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition by the non-executive Director of 83,705 shares for his SIPP account.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
285.00 pence per share83,705
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


83,705 ordinary 1p shares


285.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
22 August 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGabrielle Phillips
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated to the non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Miton Global Opportunities plc
b)LEI
21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares


GB0034365949
b)Nature of the transaction
Disposal by the Person Closely Associated of 74,148 shares held in her ISA account.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
285.00 pence per share74,148
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


74,148 ordinary 1p shares


285.00 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Miton Global Opportunities plc


