German company, Geltz Umwelt-Technologie has developed an advanced recycling plant, which it says could recover up to 95% of the materials in a module for reuse. With funding from the EU's Horizon 2020 project, the company is planning a pilot facility that could recycle up to 50,000 silicon based PV modules per year.According to the report, 'End of life management solar photovoltaic panels', published by the International Renewable Energy Agency in 2016, there will be more than 78 million tonnes of cumulative PV waste material by 2050, the value of which could exceed US$15 billion were it recycled ...

