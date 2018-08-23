Turnkey PV equipment supplier, Midsummer has received a repeat order from an unidentified Asian customer for its thin film cell production equipment. On the back of strong demand, it adds that expansion is on the cards.The Asian customer has signed a contract with Midsummer AB worth around SEK 30 million (US$3.3 million) for the delivery of another DUO thin film cell manufacturing line. According to a statement released by the Stockholm-headquartered company, the equipment will be delivered in the first half of 2019. On the back of strong demand in Asia for its flexible copper indium gallium selenide ...

