sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,11 Euro		-0,17
-0,93 %
WKN: 881050 ISIN: FI0009003727 Ticker-Symbol: MTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
WARTSILA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WARTSILA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,005
18,18
18:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WARTSILA CORPORATION
WARTSILA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WARTSILA CORPORATION18,11-0,93 %