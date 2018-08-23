DoubleVerify First to Receive Anti-Ad Fraud Certificate from ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulations)

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, announced today that it is the first verification company to receive certification from the UK-based ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulations) for Ad Fraud protection. ABC sets industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement and champions data verification and process best practices. Being the first to achieve certification demonstrates DV's commitment to meet global quality standards and substantiates the effectiveness of DV's Impression Quality (IQ) Fraud Advanced solutions to identify and eliminate ad fraud across platforms, including mobile in-app inventory.

As part of the certification process, ABC conducted a review of DV's technical ability to identify and/or exclude different types of fraud based on the Traffic Taxonomy report produced by the UK's JICWEBS (Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards). The UK Traffic Taxonomy report covers a range of ad fraud sources that include hijacked devices/ad tags/creative, malware, adware, piracy, proxy traffic, and illegitimate users or falsely represented sites.

"Congratulations to DoubleVerify for being the first company to receive our Anti-Ad Fraud certificate," said Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC. "DoubleVerify's decision to undertake our review of its anti-ad fraud capabilities demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and supports the industry's call for independent verification throughout the digital supply chain."

The DoubleVerify Fraud Lab, which powers DV IQ Fraud Advanced solutions, was established over 10 years ago to safeguard DV's advertiser partners by proactively identifying and combating emerging areas of digital ad fraud. DV Fraud Lab has the fastest, most comprehensive fraud identification methods in the industry, covering all types of nonhuman traffic and fraud.

"DV is proud to be the first verification company to receive ABC's anti-ad fraud product certification," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. "This certification is a testament to our global commitment to authenticate online media using the most rigorous standards for inventory quality and brand safety. DV is driven by a singular purpose - to power the new standard of marketing performance, enabling advertisers to achieve clarity and confidence in their digital investment."

IQ Fraud Advanced solution is part of the DoubleVerify Impression Quality Advanced suite of services, offering brands the ability to ensure their digital media is authentic.

Concurrent with its Anti-Ad Fraud certificate, DoubleVerify has also been certified by ABC for Desktop Video Viewability. DV has been certified by ABC annually since 2012 for content verification and viewability measurement.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

About ABC

ABC delivers a stamp of trust for the media industry. We are owned and developed jointly by media owners, advertisers and agencies to set industry-agreed standards for media brand measurement across print, digital and events. ABC is also a trusted verification provider. We audit media brand measurement data and the adoption of best practice and processes to industry-agreed standards. Established in 1931, ABC was the first UK Joint Industry Currency (JIC) and is a founder member of the International Federation of ABCs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727741/DoubleVerify_Logo.jpg