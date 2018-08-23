The "Europe Data Recovery as a Service Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Recovery as a Service Market is expected to witness a market growth of 12% CAGR during the forecast period.

Enterprises could looking into virtual cloud space to store large data and gain access to the same from various servers, to be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Data recovery cannot be a guaranteed process and could completely depend on the condition in which data is lost or deleted. Deleted or formatted files could be recovered, as long as it's not been overwritten or malfunctioned by virus/Trojan programs.

There are other instances where data recovery can be unsuccessful in cases of severely damaged storage devices, stored location has been missing or cannot be located by recovery programs, deleted or lost files are too old to recover, physically failed storage devices with damaged magnetic areas, data has been overwritten, and heavily infected files and folders making the file header information inaccessible.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Type, the Data Recovery as a Service market is segmented into In Lab Recovery, Data Recovery Software and RAID and Server Recovery.

The Applications covered in this report include Media Storage Recovery, Email Recovery and Application Recovery.

The End-users highlighted in the report includes Personal and Commercial.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

Commvault

Acronis Inc.

Netapp Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Unitrends Inc.

Seagate Technology PLC

Stellar

NTT Data Corporation

R3DataRecovery

