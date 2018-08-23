Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTC: TDRYF) ("Tidal Royalty") CEO and Chairman Paul Rosen was interviewed by Cheddar TV on the state of U.S. cannabis and the investment opportunities for Tidal Royalty. Tidal Royalty is a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators.

Mr. Rosen spoke to Baker Machado and Brad Smith in a wide-ranging interview. Mr. Rosen discussed Tidal Royalty's investment thesis, the cycling of capital from the Canadian market to the U.S., and the immediacy of the investment opportunity in the U.S. "The trendline is clear, the US cannabis economy is growing seismically, and my belief is - inevitably and probably imminently - you are going to have harmonization and at that point it's going to be too late to build your portfolio."

Mr. Rosen, together with experienced cannabis industry executives, founded Tidal Royalty to provide expansion financing to licensed U.S. operators across multiple verticals, including cultivation, processing and manufacturing, dispensing, and ancillary services. The company has raised approximately $40MM to date by way of private placements, which it intends to use primarily for royalty financings and for general corporate purposes. Notable industry executives, including Hugo Alves (President of Auxly Cannabis Group) and Marc Lustig (CEO of CannaRoyalty), sit on Tidal Royalty's Advisory Board, among others.

The episode of Cheddar TV aired on August 21, 2018. It can be viewed in its entirety on Cheddar's Website at https://cheddar.com/videos/tidal-royalty-ceo-u-s-marijuana-market-looks-like-canada-4-5-years-ago.

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

