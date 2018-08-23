

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - George Clooney tops Forbes' annual ranking of world's highest-paid actors, with a career high pretax paycheck of $239 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.



Income from the sale of his Casamigos tequila company to drinks giant Diageo in a deal worth $1 billion played a crucial role in the 57-year-old actor's burgeoning fortunes.



With a $124 million earnings, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stands a distant second in the list, thanks to box office successes such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Skyscraper, Baywatch and Fast & Furious 8.



He is followed by 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr., ($81 million), Chris Hemsworth ($64.5 million), and China's top movie star Jackie Chan ($45.5 million), who appeared in six films released in 2017.



Will Smith returned to the top rankings, at No. 6, earning $42 million.



Two Indian actors also have found a place in the top 10. Bollywood heartthrobs Akshay Kumar ($40.5 million) and Salman Khan ($33.5 million), in seventh and tenth positions respectively.



Together, the world's ten highest-paid actors earned $748.5 million, which tallies both onscreen and extracurricular earnings in Forbes' 12-month scoring frame.



This year's Forbes highest paid actor list also shows that even in the film industry, a big gender pay gap persists.



The salaries of top-earning male actors are four times higher than those of the world's highest-paid actresses, who earned a cumulative $186 million in the same scoring period.



Forbes listed Scarlett Johannson as the highest paid actress last week, earning $40.5 million.



