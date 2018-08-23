MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, August 23
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest"or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)
Holding(s) in Company
The Company was notified today that Ian Hallett's shareholding has reduced to 35,820,492 shares (held via his SIPP), representing 2.78 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
Notes to Editors:
About MediaZest
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com