KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 23 August 2018, 17h30 CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 14 August 2018, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (voting rights) downwards.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 10 August 2018

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567

Notified details: see annex 1

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).

The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release attached

20180823_press release KBC Group (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2212494/862612.pdf)



