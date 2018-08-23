Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris:GET)
|Presenter Corporate name
Getlink SE
|Number of ordinary shares in issue (1)
|550,000,000
|Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3)
|639,260,966
|Date
|31 July 2018
Total number of exercisable voting rights at 31 July 2018 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 623,673,477.
(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 and 720 preference shares of a nominal value of €0.01.
(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.
