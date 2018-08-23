ComplySci Announces Strategic Investment by Vista Equity Partners to Accelerate Growth in Regulatory Compliance Software Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology for financial and professional services companies, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading private equity firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled businesses that are reinventing industries and catalyzing change. Existing investor Edison Partners will retain an ownership stake in ComplySci.

Headquartered in New York City, ComplySci joins Vista with strong momentum and significant market opportunity as business and compliance leaders increasingly look for solutions to protect them from possible reputational risk and revenue loss from non-compliant activities. ComplySci works with more than 1,000 firms worldwide and, among other activities, monitors millions of trades, certifications and pre-clearance requests annually.

The investment in ComplySci comes from Vista's Endeavor Fund, which is focused on emerging, high growth companies with mission-critical enterprise software and data solutions seeking to expand their innovation and impact in the markets they serve. Vista provides these companies and their management teams the capital, expertise and support to build an operational foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value.

"This investment by Vista recognizes our leadership position and roadmap for the future," said Jean-Marc Levy, Chief Executive Officer at ComplySci. "In the last two years alone, we have assembled a world-class leadership team, grown our user base by over 60%, and successfully completed the acquisition of Financial Tracking to extend our product and services footprint. We are looking forward to working with Vista to leverage their expertise and portfolio of resources as we continue scaling our business and transforming the compliance landscape."

"ComplySci is well-positioned for growth as companies deal with ever-increasing risk, monitoring and compliance requirements," said James Zubok, Principal and Co-Head of the Endeavor Fund at Vista Equity Partners. "We are confident that with ComplySci's expert team and its exciting client portfolio, we can further advance its growth trajectory."

"Since our investment in 2014, ComplySci has experienced high growth, successfully launched a new platform product offering and completed an acquisition. Jean-Marc and the management team have solidified the Company's position as the industry leader in regulatory compliance technology for the financial services community. Edison Partners is excited to partner with Vista to support ComplySci's next phase of growth," said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner of Edison Partners.

Financial terms have not been disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Vista, and ComplySci was advised on legal matters by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Oakland with more than $31 billion in cumulative capital commitments, currently invests in software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams with long-term perspectives. Vista is a value-added investor, contributing professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies' realization of their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity in private equity investing. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of technology solutions that help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on conflicts of interest arising from employee activities, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations, and other code of ethics violations. Founded in 2003 by early pioneers in the development of automated compliance management solutions, ComplySci is now trusted by over 1,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. Compliance Officers rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk. For more information, please visit www.complysci.com.

