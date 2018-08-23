Marijuana News Today
In the war between the world's vices, it appears that marijuana is destined to overtake alcohol, according to a new release making headlines in the marijuana news today.
In an analyst note from RBC Capital Markets, the group estimated that legal sales of marijuana alone could reach $47.0 billion within a decade. Of course, this is discounting the massive black market operating in the background and is not accounting for total U.S. marijuana legalization.
The group claimed that spirits hit about $58.0 billion, wine reached $65.0 billion, and beer came in at $117.0 billion in sales revenue in the U.S., putting marijuana very much in the.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
