PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 23

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:23 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):97,413
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.0500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.5364

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,796,430 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,796,430 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
522325.2016:29:18London Stock Exchange
284525.1016:29:17London Stock Exchange
138425.1016:26:52London Stock Exchange
502325.1516:24:01London Stock Exchange
135325.1016:12:09London Stock Exchange
389525.1016:11:59London Stock Exchange
500925.1016:11:59London Stock Exchange
237525.1516:05:38London Stock Exchange
291025.1516:04:43London Stock Exchange
454325.2016:02:30London Stock Exchange
423025.2015:27:46London Stock Exchange
494125.1514:50:26London Stock Exchange
489525.0513:53:24London Stock Exchange
428225.1513:51:48London Stock Exchange
33425.1513:51:48London Stock Exchange
254625.0513:49:02London Stock Exchange
25225.0513:49:02London Stock Exchange
666325.0513:40:32London Stock Exchange
253325.0513:19:30London Stock Exchange
397425.3012:47:43London Stock Exchange
25625.3012:21:10London Stock Exchange
421225.3012:07:13London Stock Exchange
5725.4511:49:57London Stock Exchange
500025.4511:49:57London Stock Exchange
425925.3511:34:54London Stock Exchange
49125.3511:34:54London Stock Exchange
329325.2011:18:17London Stock Exchange
137825.2011:17:46London Stock Exchange
182225.2011:17:46London Stock Exchange
298625.2011:17:35London Stock Exchange
80725.3010:46:44London Stock Exchange
312525.3010:46:44London Stock Exchange
51725.3010:46:44London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


