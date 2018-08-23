

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session. The majority of the markets finished with small losses, but remained little changed overall.



While traders were encouraged by some positive economic data from both Germany and France, concerns over trade tensions between the U.S. and China kept gains in check. The U.S. imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, leading to a tit-for-tat retaliation by the Asian nation.



Eurozone growth continued to be solid and broad-based, though threats such as protectionism remained prominent, the European Central Bank said in the minutes of its latest policy meeting.



'Uncertainties related to global factors remained prominent, in particular with regard to the threat of protectionism and the risk of an escalation of trade tensions,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account', of the July 25-26 meeting showed on Thursday.



'These tensions could generate a more general decline in confidence throughout the global economy, beyond any direct effects from the imposition of tariffs.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.17 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.21 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.16 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.02 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.02 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.25 percent after Berenberg reduced its price target on the stock and reiterated its 'Sell' rating.



In London, CRH rose sharply in early trade after reporting results for the first half of the year. However, the stock ended the day with a loss of 0.73 percent.



Playtech advanced 1.55 percent after reported results for the first half of the year.



Novartis slid 0.51 percent in Zurich. The company reported that its Phase 3 trial of BYL719 met its primary endpoint.



Eurozone consumer confidence weakened sharply in August to its lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The flash consumer confidence indicator dropped to -1.9 from -0.5 in July, which was revised from -0.6. Economists had forecast a score of -0.7.



The euro area private sector continued to expand in August, albeit with the rate of expansion remaining one of the weakest seen over the past year-and-a-half, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The composite output index rose marginally to 54.4 in August from 54.3 in July. But the score was slightly below the forecast of 54.5.



Germany's private sector activity grew at the fastest pace in six months in August, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The composite output index improved to 55.7 in August from 55.0 in July. This was the highest reading since February and above the forecast of 55.1.



France's private sector growth accelerated to a four-month high in August, thanks to stronger expansions in both the services and manufacturing sectors, flash data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The composite output index rose to 55.1 in August from 54.4 in July. Moreover, the index remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for a twenty-sixth month in a row and the expected level of 54.6.



France's manufacturing confidence improved marginally in August after falling in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 110 in August from 109 in July, which was revised up from 108. Economists had expected the index to remain stable at 108.0.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 18th. The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 210,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 212,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000.



New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said new home sales dropped by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 627,000 in July after tumbling by 2.4 percent to a revised rate of 638,000 in June. Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 2.2 percent.



