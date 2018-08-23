The "Europe Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Personal Care Wipes Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene, ease of use, and increasing disposable income.

Moreover, swift increase in Air pollution is the other factor that is driving the demand for personal care wipes, as skin needs to be cleaned quickly after exposure to air pollutants.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Type, the Personal Care Wipes market is segmented into Baby, General, Intimate and Cosmetic.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Pharmacy and Other Distribution Channel.

Based on Countries, the Personal Care Wipes market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

La Fresh

Procter Gamble Co.

Rockline Industries

Diamond Wipes International

Kimberly Clark Corporation

NicePak International

Meridian Industries Inc.

Unicharm International

Johnson Johnson

Edgewell Personal Care

