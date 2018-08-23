sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 23

23 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4915.701p. The highest price paid per share was 4925.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4897.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,947,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,311,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
424913 08:28:41
1644913 08:28:41
1834912 08:34:26
594897 08:39:58
54897 08:39:58
1374897 08:39:58
1814904 08:51:11
1984910 08:57:52
1744900 09:12:03
1934897 09:19:49
2084899 09:24:17
1834911 09:38:23
1754909 09:43:37
94909 09:43:37
464915 09:52:53
1254915 09:52:53
754918 10:04:50
334918 10:04:50
264918 10:04:50
204918 10:04:50
174918 10:05:35
34918 10:05:35
1524918 10:05:35
184917 10:12:13
904917 10:12:13
194918 10:12:13
554918 10:12:13
114914 10:21:31
1514914 10:21:31
104914 10:21:41
1174912 10:26:58
684912 10:26:58
1854908 10:28:47
2134904 10:41:00
1764903 10:46:35
1804906 10:54:45
204907 11:00:20
1524907 11:00:20
264904 11:09:53
174904 11:09:53
184904 11:09:53
284904 11:09:53
904904 11:09:53
444909 11:15:20
1304909 11:15:20
1984911 11:22:20
414913 11:31:51
1334913 11:31:51
1934914 11:40:07
434911 11:46:47
1384911 11:46:47
584904 11:53:03
1474904 11:53:03
1304905 12:02:24
494905 12:02:24
1924908 12:08:37
594910 12:12:04
1164910 12:12:04
444907 12:17:27
614907 12:17:27
234907 12:17:27
214907 12:17:27
354907 12:17:27
1854907 12:30:35
1784907 12:35:44
304909 12:40:19
1754909 12:40:19
184908 12:52:04
854908 12:54:09
594908 12:54:09
324908 12:54:09
1994914 13:01:57
504918 13:06:14
484920 13:08:34
1634921 13:10:14
374921 13:10:14
2074921 13:11:31
324924 13:24:00
1634924 13:24:14
164924 13:24:14
104924 13:24:14
524925 13:33:36
1384925 13:33:36
324923 13:38:30
1364923 13:38:30
84923 13:38:30
1144921 13:38:30
1224922 13:43:39
634922 13:43:39
1904923 13:56:44
2004922 13:59:39
1104925 14:04:45
334925 14:05:19
154925 14:07:55
1754925 14:07:55
594925 14:07:55
404924 14:13:47
1374924 14:13:47
304921 14:24:18
1674921 14:24:18
324920 14:27:10
904920 14:27:10
2134919 14:28:59
904920 14:32:35
1884920 14:33:15
414921 14:42:23
314922 14:42:31
904922 14:43:38
1634921 14:43:46
2094921 14:50:10
2044920 14:50:11
1794920 14:53:38
904920 14:53:49
1364920 14:57:38
574920 14:57:38
864919 14:59:57
1234919 14:59:57
1754919 15:09:06
2014918 15:09:06
1004917 15:09:57
1094917 15:09:57
2434919 15:14:39
374921 15:23:26
904921 15:23:26
664921 15:23:26
114923 15:24:46
904924 15:26:35
1764923 15:26:35
1864923 15:27:59
434921 15:32:15
1424921 15:32:19
464919 15:35:14
1354919 15:36:44
1954916 15:38:28
1924917 15:42:42
1714917 15:46:29
904920 15:50:24
384920 15:53:03
324920 15:53:03
1884920 15:54:01
544921 15:56:49
904921 15:56:49
1044920 15:56:51
944920 15:58:17
2104920 15:58:17
1714918 15:58:17
274918 15:58:17
904921 16:00:58
1004921 16:01:49
724921 16:01:49
1644923 16:03:58
174923 16:03:58
1004921 16:04:15
274921 16:04:18
324921 16:04:42
364921 16:04:58
1684920 16:07:07
344920 16:07:35
2074918 16:08:54
34918 16:08:54
904922 16:12:16
844923 16:12:16
904923 16:12:16
1894922 16:12:59
1924920 16:15:22
1214917 16:16:14
614917 16:16:14
1174921 16:17:50
634921 16:17:50

