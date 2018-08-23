Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase of own shares 23-Aug-2018 / 17:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 August 2018 SThree plc Purchase of own shares SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Company") announces today, that it purchased for cancellation 8,000 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 355.680 pence per share. The highest price paid was 357.00 pence and lowest price paid was 354.00 pence. This represents 0.006076 percent of the issued share capital of the Company. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, following this purchase, there are 1,717,805 shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,943,625 ordinary shares of 1p each. Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SThree under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5916 EQS News ID: 717031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 23, 2018 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)