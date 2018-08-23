Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Fitch upgrades Metalloinvest outlook to Positive, affirms rating at 'BB' 23-Aug-2018 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 23 August 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has revised its outlook on Metalloinvest from Stable to Positive. Fitch has also affirmed long-term issuer default rating at 'BB'. According to Fitch press release, Metalloinvest's upgrade to a Positive outlook reflects the Company's deleveraging as a result of improved iron ore and steel prices, which together with increased high value-added production capacity resulted in stronger financial performance. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 5917 EQS News ID: 716961 End of Announcement EQS News Service

