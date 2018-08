Znergy, Inc. Exclusivity Agreement with IKIO LED Lighting, LLC

SYRACUSE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the 'Company') a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses announced an exclusivity agreement with IKIO LED Lighting, LLC for a family of IKIO LED strip light products. IKIO is the only company licensed to provide the latest Edison high output SMD technology. Offered in IP20 and IP68 waterproof with a strong 3M adhesive backing as well as a variety of colors and kelvin temperatures for flexibility in all applications. These commercial grade LED strip lights are UL Listed and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. Available in high volumes and pre-cut to specifications.

Dave Baker, CEO said, 'These IKIO strip lights are the brightest we've ever tested and are finding applications in the RV manufacturing, boating and cargo trailer industries. We are pleased to be providing LED lighting products with recurring revenue streams.'

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

