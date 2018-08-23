Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2018) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine"). Decision-Zone Inc. ("DZI") put out a press release regarding Dr. David Chalk and Wolverine Technologies Corp., that Wolverine considers defamatory and misleading in certain respects. First, it falsely accuses Dr. Chalk of breaching a Court Order, by allegedly signing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") relating to his shares in DZI. DZI knows this to be false, as the Agreement does not in fact sell Dr. Chalk's shares, but rather provides that if and when they are sold, he shall exchange 1/3 of the net proceeds for 400,000,000 common shares in Wolverine. The Agreement (which is misidentified by DZI in any event) does not contravene the March 24, 2016 Order of Master McAfee, and it is false and defamatory for DZI to suggest otherwise.

Similarly, DZI incorrectly claims that it has brought a claim against Dr. Chalk for certain things, such as allegedly fraudulently misrepresenting himself as a co-inventor of DZI's technology. DZI has made no such claim or counterclaim in the lawsuit that Dr. Chalk has commenced against it, and its principals, Rajeev and Nalini Bhargava. Second, Dr. Chalk has made no such claims, and it is false and defamatory for DZI to suggest that he has, and to accuse him of fraud.

Dr. Chalk, through counsel, has demanded that DZI retract the false and defamatory statements made in its June 27, 2018 press release, but DZI's counsel has refused to respond, and DZI has refused to retract the false and defamatory statements in the press release.

Please find a link below to DZI's June 27, 2018 news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/35509/DecisionZone-Issues-Response-to-Wolverine-and-David-Chalk-Press-Release-Dated-June-26-2018

Please find a link below to Wolverine's June 26, 2018 news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/35464/Wolverine-Technologies-Announces-Update-on-ChalkDecisionZone-Litigation-and-Overview-of-Decision-Zones-Role-in-Blockchain-Technologies

