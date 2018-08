Inventiva SA: Inventiva S.A.: Sale of Shares

DAIX, France, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the earlier announcement on 23 August 2018, Frédéric Cren and Pierre Broqua (together, the "Co-founders") and Jean Volatier (collectively, the "Sellers"), respectively the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva S.A. (the "Company" or "Inventiva"), announce that they have sold in aggregate 255,000 existing shares in Inventiva, equivalent to up to approximately 1.15% of the existing share capital and 1.56% of the voting rights of the Company (the "Transaction"). Jefferies International Limited (the "Manager") managed the Transaction.



Following settlement of the Transaction, the Co-founders will remain the main shareholders of the Company with Frédéric Cren and Pierre Broqua still holding (i) acting in concert, 43.91% of Inventiva's share capital and 60.53% of the voting rights and (ii) individually, 26.46% and 17.44% of Inventiva's share capital and 36.48% and 24.05% of the voting rights, respectively. In relation to the Transaction, the Sellers have agreed to make no further additional sales of shares in Inventiva for a period of 90 days (the "Lock-up Period") without prior consent from the Manager. The Lock-up Period excludes shares relating to the call option agreements entered into with BVF Partners L.P. and Perceptive Advisors by which Frédéric Cren and Pierre Broqua agreed to grant a call option on existing shares in the context of the initial public offering of the Company.

Inventiva will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction.

This press release was submitted for publication on 23 August 2018 at 17:30 (CEST).

