AMTE Power Ltd based in Thurso and QinetiQ Limited, based in Farnborough, have agreed to work in partnership to develop battery cells. Under license, AMTE will use their manufacturing expertise to utilise the world leading QinetiQ experience in battery technology, research and scale-up to deliver new products, manufactured in Scotland, to an international customer base.

The partnership will allow customers to build products that don't rely on standard mass-produced cells from the existing supply chain. The agreement will allow both AMTE and QinetiQ to develop a mutually beneficial relationship whereby AMTE and QinetiQ use each other's skills to exploit the patent portfolios and drive fast and sophisticated advancement of batteries and energy storageproducts.

Kevin Brundish CEO of AMTE commented:

"The combination of leading British innovation from QinetiQ coupled with the manufacturing capability of AMTE allows customers access to new and exciting energy storage options, giving them a choice beyond the existing supply chain. The new products will see step change in capability and alternative options for our technology customers."

Mike Sewart of QinetiQ said, "We recognise that our strengths lie in research, prototyping and scale-up of cutting edge battery technology and not in large-scale manufacturing. This partnership will help us to take our technology to a broader customer base and provides us with the manufacturing support and expertise we need."

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power works with clients and partners to scale new battery cell technologies through to manufacture. Our business involves the transfer of developed 'pilot scale' processes to our facility. We also work with Research groups and pilot scale facilities in the earlier stages of invention to aid with Design for Manufacture.

AMTE is privately owned and operates a unique cell manufacturing plant in Thurso Scotland.

The plant is the UK's only volume cell manufacturing facility, providing customers with choice and development flexability over standard far eastern manafactures.

About QinetiQ

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: QQ.L), QinetiQ is a leading science and engineering company operating primarily in the defence, security and aerospace markets. Our customers are predominantly government organisations including defence departments, as well as international customers in other targeted sectors.

