

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $49 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $988 million from $842 million last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $85 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $988 Mln vs. $842 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.09 to $0.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $955 - $975 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX