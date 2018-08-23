sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,27 Euro		+0,10
+2,40 %
WKN: A0DKRK ISIN: US6492951024 Ticker-Symbol: HX6 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW YORK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW YORK & COMPANY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW YORK & COMPANY INC
NEW YORK & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW YORK & COMPANY INC4,27+2,40 %