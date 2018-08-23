

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York & Company Inc. (NWY) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.07 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $4.82 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, New York & Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.48 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $216.37 million from $224.12 million last year.



New York & Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.48 Mln. vs. $3.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $216.37 Mln vs. $224.12 Mln last year.



