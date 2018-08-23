

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.9 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.8 billion or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $14.6 billion from $13.1 billion last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.8 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $14.6 Bln vs. $13.1 Bln last year.



