

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $389.40 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $316.54 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $3.74 billion from $3.43 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $389.40 Mln. vs. $316.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.88



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX