

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5.11 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1.55 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.07 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $287.33 million from $252.40 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.07 Mln. vs. $19.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $287.33 Mln vs. $252.40 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX