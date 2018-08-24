

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to climb 1.0 percent on year, accelerating from 0.7 percent in June. Core CPI is tipped to advance an annual 0.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see July data for producer prices; they're expected to hold steady at 1.2 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.20 billion, up from NZ$5.02 billion in June. Exports are called at NZ$4.76 billion, down from NZ$4.91 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at NZ$400 million following the NZ$113 million shortfall a month earlier.



Malaysia will release July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was down 1.0 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.



Singapore will see July figures for industrial production; in June, output was up 3.9 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year.



