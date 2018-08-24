Two Royalton Luxury Resorts Opening in Early 2019 with New Features

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts, epitomizing modern elegance throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, is introducing two brand new resorts in the region's most coveted destinations, Cancun and Antigua.

Royalton Cancun (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-cancun) and Royalton Antigua (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-antigua) are opening in early 2019 with the modern award-winning designs expected from the luxury resort chain, along with some brand-new features. As the latest custom-built experience from Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Cancun (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-cancun) will feature an exclusive SkyClub Rooftop Pool Bar & Lounge (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-cancun/explore-royalton/bars-entertainment) set atop the 15th floor, offering panoramic views of the famous entertainment strip and the lagoon. Dramatic and stunning views abound at this all-inclusive property, from the lobby to the restaurants, including the popular Agave - an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes.

Royalton Antigua (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-antigua) boasts a stunning locale on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Deep Bay, renowned for its tranquil turquoise waters. Featuring the resort collection's first-ever microbrewery, Score Brewhouse, beer lovers will have a place to enjoy pub-style food and never miss the big game with the Sports Event Guarantee. Royalton Antigua will offer stunning beachfront a la carte restaurants overlooking the crystal-clear waters of Deep Bay and the iconic Fort Barrington.

To personalize their vacation experience, guests are invited to use Royalton's unique online room selection (https://www1.royaltonresorts.com/OnlineRoomSelection/en-CA/ROY/Search/Search?hotelCode=RSL&_ga=2.133912462.1071089050.1534793565-84483796.1534793565) option to chose their desired room. Guests staying at Royalton Cancun and Royalton Antigua will enjoy the exclusive All-In Luxury benefits that come with staying at a Royalton Resort, such as gourmet reservation-free dining, Royalton's Sports Event Guarantee for all sporting events and All-in Connectivity, complete with free Wi-Fi resort-wide. Both properties promise elegant accommodations where guests can rest and relax atop Royalton's signature DreamBed and enjoy in-suite amenities, including rain showers.

Any guest booking their stay via the Royalton site will save more than 58 percent off (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-saint-lucia/specials/early-booking-bonus) on their winter vacation. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for vacationers to experience the Royalton's All-In Luxury vacation.

To book, contact your travel agent or visit www.royaltonresorts.com (http://www.royaltonresorts.com).

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

