

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways and Air France have announced their plans to suspend direct flights to Iran from next month, as the route was 'not commercially viable.'



The decision to stop flights to Iran was made after US President Donald Trump reintroduced US sanctions on the country, which has caused the value of Iranian currency to drop.



BA, which had restarted its service to capital city Tehran two years ago after a four-year gap, said the last flight will be on 22 September, with the return flight the next day. British Airways currently operates six flights per week to Tehran.



The airline apologized to travelers planning to travel to Iran and said it was offering refunds for affected customers or a possible rerouting through other airlines.



Last month, Dutch carrier KLM had also announced its decision to suspend Tehran flights due to 'negative results and financial outlook'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX