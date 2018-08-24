

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent but was up from 0.7 percent in June.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.8 percent - unchanged from the previous month but missing forecasts for 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent, while core CPI added 0.1 percent.



