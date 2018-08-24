

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.1 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the June reading following a downward revision from 1.2 percent. It was also beneath forecasts for 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices picked up 0.2 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Individually prices were up for transportation, postal services and advertising. They were down for real estate and hotel services.



