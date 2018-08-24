SYDNEY, Aug 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific specialist CRO Novotech has been selected as one of the Top 10 CROs globally by leading industry media magazine Pharma Tech Outlook.See the article here: https://bit.ly/2LkwdO3Pharma Tech Outlook said CROs are an integral part of the pharma industry because they can reduce the risks and costs associated with clinical trials.The Magazine said the selection process for the Top 10 CROs involved a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs and VCs and analysts, along with the Pharma Tech Outlook editorial panel to identify the leading CROs using key metrics including technology platforms and capabilities.The Magazine said that by continually deploying cutting-edge technologies including wearables and sensors, AI and Machine Learning, CROs will be able to support rapid and high-quality research to bring new treatments to market faster.Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said the company was pleased to receive the Top 10 accolade and said Novotech was especially focused on the Asia-Pacific and providing sponsors with value from local partnerships, regulatory knowledge, and integrated technology to successfully speed-up approvals and timelines.The size of the urban population, now more than 1.4 billion, is also a key factor in the decision by sponsors to include the Asia-Pacific in their global studies."These patients can be accessed professionally and quickly via modern specialist and hospital facilities that work with our advanced technology platforms to ensure the highest quality data and reporting," said Dr Moller.Novotech has now signed 10 MoUs with strategic specialist medical facilities around the region to support high-quality investigator access, patient recruitment, and advanced imaging and clinical testing procedures."Our in-country relationships enable a more comprehensive understanding of local regulatory changes, access to leading PIs, strong site connections, and productive patient populations to deliver success for our clients within timelines and budgets," he said.Novotech was established in 1996, headquartered in Australia with offices in 11 countries across the region, and MOUs with major health providers.About Novotech - https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeHeadquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading regional full-service contract research organization (CRO). With a focus on clinical monitoring, Novotech has been instrumental in the success of hundreds of Phase I - IV clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region.Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas including: feasibility assessments; ethics committee and regulatory submissions, data management, statistical analysis, medical monitoring, safety services, central lab services, report write-up to ICH requirements, project and vendor management. Novotech's strong Asia Pacific presence includes running clinical trials in all key regional markets. Novotech also has worldwide reach through the company's network of strategic partners.For RFP enquiries: Please fill out the form available at www.novotech-cro.com/contact-us-0Media ContactSusan Fitzpatrick-Napiercommunications@novotech-cro.comAU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.