

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 65 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,725-point plateau although it may see renewed consolidation on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, thanks to growing trade war concerns and a dip in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the property sector.



For the day, the index gained 10.02 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 2,724.62 after trading between 2,700.80 and 2,736.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 9.17 points or 0.63 percent to end at 1,463.69.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank dipped 0.15 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 0.96 percent, China Life added 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.61 percent, PetroChina perked 0.75 percent, China Shenhua Energy skidded 0.73 percent, Gemdale lost 0.69 percent, Poly Real Estate fell 0.35 percent, China Vanke declined 0.87 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as choppy trading persisted Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly lower.



The Dow shed 76.62 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 25,656.98, while the NASDAQ lost 10.64 points of 0.13 percent to 7,878.46 and the S&P 500 fell 4.84 points or 0.17 percent to 2,856.98.



The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves amid renewed concerns after the U.S. imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, leading to retaliation by the Asian nation.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 18. Also, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected decrease in new home sales in July.



Crude oil prices eased on Thursday on worries the U.S.-China trade war could hurt global economic growth and result in a drop in demand. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended at $67.83 a barrel, down 3 cents from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX