The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is staging the mega promotion event "In Style, Hong Kong" in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to promote Hong Kong's advantages as an international business centre and a lifestyle trendsetter. At the press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City today (23 August), Peter Wong (R), HKTDC Regional Director of Southeast Asia and South Asia, and Tina Phan (L), Director, Indonesia, HKTDC, announced details of the campaign.

The two-day (20-21 September) In Style, Hong Kong Expo will feature more than 130 of Hong Kong's leading branded and designer-led lifestyle products, including activewear and fashion, fashion accessories, fine jewellery, watches and clocks, gourmet and delicacies, premium houseware, electronics, and gifts and toys.

From now until the end of September, a series of citywide promotions will be held across Vietnam. Shopping and dining discounts at more than 70 retail outlets and restaurants are now available for consumers in the city to get a taste of Hong Kong's dynamic lifestyle.



HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the HKTDC, the mega promotion "In Style, Hong Kong" is making its debut in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in September. Following its previous successful editions in Jakarta, Bangkok and Malaysia, this year's campaign aims to highlight Hong Kong's vibrant lifestyle and unique creativity, and showcase the city's branded, design-led products and world-class professional services, and how Vietnamese companies could leverage on Hong Kong's advantages to expand business globally.Vietnam is Hong Kong's largest export market among ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and sixth largest export market globally, with the city's exports to the country amounting to US$10.2 billion in 2017. Vietnam is Hong Kong's tenth largest trading partner."The connection between Hong Kong and Vietnam has always been strong. The newly signed Hong Kong-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement has further boosted the momentum for bilateral collaboration and connectivity," Peter Wong, HKTDC Regional Director of Southeast Asia and South Asia, said at today's press conference. "Despite the uncertainties in the global environment, Vietnam's economy remains resilient. 'In Style, Hong Kong' aims to leverage the momentum and the various growth opportunities to strengthen the economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Vietnam. We look forward to bringing the best of Hong Kong's services and products to Vietnam in September.""In Style, Hong Kong" in Ho Chi Minh City will include a full-day symposium on business services, a two-day trade expo and a high-level gala dinner, as well as a wide array of shopping and dining promotions in the city.Symposium on Hong Kong's World-class Professional ServicesThe main symposium will be held on 20 September at GEM Center, highlighting Hong Kong's advantages in various services sectors, particularly cross-border logistics and creative branding and design.Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR); and a high-level local official will officiate at the opening ceremony.The main symposium themed "Hong Kong- Vietnam: Partnering for Prosperity", will be chaired by HKTDC Director of Research Nicholas Kwan, who will be joined by other business leaders from Hong Kong, including Jonathan Choi, Chairman of Sunwah Group; John Cheh, Vice Chairman and CEO of Esquel Group, as well as Wallace Lam, Managing Director, Co-head of Global Banking, HSBC Hong Kong. The speakers will share practical insights on the opportunities brought by the Hong Kong-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and discuss how both countries could collaborate to stay competitive and expand their global businesses together.Navigating the Future of RetailAs e-commerce in Asia has experienced explosive growth over the years, the retail industry is facing vast opportunities and challenges at the same time, notably in delivery channels and cashless trading. A thematic session on "Navigating the Future of Retail" will highlight the growing trend of e-tailing, cross-border transactions, online payments, as well as their impacts on the supply-chain management and logistics.Anthony Lau, Chairman of Pacific Air (Hong Kong) Limited; Craig Price, Senior Vice President, International Projects - HKT Global Development Services, PCCW Global Limited, as well as the moderator Cris D. Tran, Director, QRC Hub will share their experience and insights on how Vietnamese e-tailers can leverage Hong Kong's edge in logistics services to expand their online businesses in other markets.From Ideas to BusinessThe steady growth of Asian economies offers Vietnamese companies new business opportunities. A session entitled "From Ideas to Business" will explore the latest trends in creative and innovative branding, interior design and licensing solutions. Distinguished speakers will share their experience on how various solutions helped upgrade their businesses in Asia. They include March Richardson, Group Director of Sedgwick Richardson (Hong Kong) Limited; David Lo, Creative Director of LOMATTERS Creative Studio; Steve Leung, Founder of Steve Leung Design Group Limited and Eddie Hui, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Semk Products Limited, who will share their insights in terms of branding and design, product packaging, interior design and licensing.In addition, the symposium will feature a Business Support Zone with 11 Hong Kong services providers from various fields, including design and branding, accounting, logistics, information technology, architecture and management consultancy. These services providers will deliver free on-site business consultation services to participants from Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.Gala Dinner to Foster Closer Ties between Hong Kong and VietnamAn exclusive high-level gala dinner will be held at the InterContinental Hotel Saigon on 20 September 2018 to welcome prominent officials and influential business leaders from Vietnam and Hong Kong. The special occasion provides an effective platform for businesspeople to network and appreciate the dynamic cultures of both sides.The HKTDC has invited Hong Kong star chefs KK Chan and Vicky Lau to create a special menu for the evening. The cocktail reception will present a Hong Kong Pub feature to showcase award-winning Hong Kong craft beers. There will be a Sand Art x Cheongsam Crossover Ao dai Fashion Presentation at the dinner which features sand-painting artist Hoi Chiu, as well as Hong Kong fashion designers Grace Choi, Polly Ho and Janko Lam. In addition, a photo display presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board featuring "Old Town Central" of Hong Kong will be on show.Trade Expo to Present Lifestyle BrandsThe "In Style, Hong Kong" Expo, a trade exhibition showcasing over 130 of Hong Kong's leading branded and designer-led lifestyle products, will be held at GEM Center from 20-21 September 2018. A series of business matching activities and fringe events will take place during the two-day expo, which is expected to connect Hong Kong companies with importers, distributors, retailers, e-tailers, mail-order houses, department stores and specialised stores in Vietnam and neighbouring ASEAN countries with Hong Kong companies.Product zones include:- Activewear and Fashion- Fashion Accessories- Fine Jewellery- Watch and Clocks- Gourmet and Delicacies- Premium Houseware, Gifts and Toys- ElectronicsHighlighted exhibitors include renowned jewellery brand Chow Tai Fook, prominent food and beverage brand Kampery and Hong Kong start-up focusing on Italian marble watches Concentri.A Taste of Hong Kong for Vietnamese ConsumersA Citywide Promotion comprising a variety of activities will be launched across Vietnam to highlight Hong Kong's dynamic lifestyle via design-led and creative products, trendy fashion and unique culinary experience. To enjoy these offers, consumers can simply pick up a Citywide Promotion coupon booklet at one of the participating outlets. E-coupons are also available at citywide.instyle-hk.com. 