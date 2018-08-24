Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) highlights the significant industry recognition received by CENTRESTAGE as a result of the growing number of international brands participating since its 2016 launch.

Felix Chung, Chairman of Fashion Summit (HK) 2018 Steering Committee, shares his views on the sustainable fashion movement in Hong Kong.

CENTRESTAGE offers an ideal platform for local and international brands to raise global brand awareness and exposure.



HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event, is returning in just two weeks' time for its third edition running from 5-8 Sept at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the event has rapidly gained momentum since its inception and continues to solidify Hong Kong's position as a fashion hub in Asia, offering an ideal platform for fashion brands and designers to gain local and international exposure."We are excited that CENTRESTAGE can offer local and international designers a platform to grow their brands. It provides brands with a unique opportunity to engage with global buyers and fashionistas in the fashion hub of Asia," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau at today's media preview of the event. He noted that this year's CENTRESTAGE is eagerly anticipated, given the growing number of participating international fashion brands.Record Number of BrandsCENTRESTAGE 2018 promises to be the largest edition of the event yet, with a record-breaking 220 fashion brands from 22 countries and regions participating. Brands and designer labels from Austria, Germany, Poland and Switzerland will participate at CENTRESTAGE for the first time.This year's event will centre on the theme of "TOMORROW LAB". It will feature three thematic zones: ALLURE - representing craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; ICONIC - displaying contemporary, chic and avant-garde designs; and METRO - showcasing casual, youthful expressions of urban life.CENTRESTAGE 2018 will also present about 40 not-to-be-missed events, including more than 20 fashion shows, over its four-day run. Brands and designers will have the opportunity to connect with buyers, media and fashion professionals during these activities.Stage for World-famous Designers and Young Local TalentsThree internationally celebrated Asian fashion labels will present their latest 2019 Spring/Summer collections at the opening gala show CENTRESTAGE ELITES: Japanese avant-garde streetwear label FACETASM by Hiromichi Ochiai, Hong Kong ready-to-wear womenswear label IDISM by design duo Cyrus Wong and Julio Ng, and Chinese luxury womenswear label Ms MIN.More than 20 fashion shows presenting the latest collections by exhibiting brands will be held during the four-day show. The "Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show", following CENTRESTAGE ELITES on 5 Sept evening, will feature eight Hong Kong designer labels that have previously participated in international fashion weeks, such as New York, London, Copenhagen and Tokyo. These eight local brands are ANVEGLOSA, DORISKATH, HARRISON WONG, HOUSE OF V, LOOM LOOP, Maison Vermillion, MEIKING NG and METHODDLOGY.Also on the first day, online fashion hub FASHIONALLY will feature its FASHIONALLY Collection #12 fashion show, where 10 rising local fashion designers will collaborate to highlight Hong Kong's design prowess. Moreover, the FASHIONALLY Presentation will spotlight three budding Hong Kong labels, TAK LEE, REDEMPTIVE, and YLYstudio. Each of them will stage an unconventional hybrid presentation combining a fashion show and theatrical performance for their 2019 Spring/Summer collection.Another highlight of this year's CENTRESTAGE will be the finals of The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2018 (YDC). Since 1977, YDC has nurtured an ecosystem of emerging fashion design talent in Hong Kong. This year, 16 shortlisted candidates will compete for five awards including the New Talent Award and Best Footwear Design Award. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 8 Sept. The VIP judge of YDC 2018 Martine Rose, an industry titan and London-based international designer, will share her insightful critiques with the finalists.Furthermore, Redress, a non-government-organisation promoting environmental fashion, will present the Redress Design Award, the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition, on 6 Sept. The Knitwear Innovation and Design Society will present the Knitwear Symphony 2018 & the 8th Hong Kong Knitwear Designers' Contest on 7 Sept to promote Hong Kong's knitwear design and wool manufacturing capabilities. On the same day, renowned local designer Dorian Ho will stage a fashion show to unveil the latest collection of his namesake label.Fashion Experts to Explore Trends and Share Industry InsightsA star-studded line-up of international style masters and industry experts will share their perspectives on industry trends and the future of fashion during the Meet the Visionaries Series and Trend Talk Series of seminars. The first Meet the Visionaries Series seminar on 6 Sept will address the theme "In Conversation with the Asian Creative Forces Shaping the International Fashion Scene", featuring the CENTRESTAGE ELITES designers. On 7 Sept, at another seminar of the series, internationally acclaimed fashion designer Martine Rose will share insights and anecdotes from her career. The Trend Talk Series will feature prominent industry experts including Matthew Lovett, Director of Retail at Omnilytics; Anupreet Bhui, Senior Editor of Global Street Style at WGSN and Jorge Martin, Head of Fashion Research at Euromonitor International.The Fashion Summit, the first large-scale summit in Asia on sustainability in fashion, will be held from 6-7 Sept under the theme "Circular Economy". A panel comprising leading academics, key industry players, NGOs, media, decision makers and leaders from various disciplines and across geographical boundaries will discuss sustainability solutions for fashion.Hong Kong in Fashion: 90+ Not-to-be-missed Events over Six weeksIn collaboration with over 100 partners, including retail stores, hotels and institutions, Hong Kong in Fashion will feature more than 90 entertaining and engaging events beyond the CENTRESTAGE fairground, including exhibitions, workshops and dance performances, as well as promotions featuring themed afternoon tea sets and giveaways. The diverse range of activities aims to garner wider attention and generate "fashion heat" citywide. On 26 Aug, singer Det Dik will join the "Fashion in Town" flash mob along with a group of dancers at Fashion Walk in Paterson Street, Causeway Bay. 