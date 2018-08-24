

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said it had terminated dozens of YouTube channels found to be pushing misinformation on behalf of Iran's state broadcasting arm. Google said the accounts were associated with the IRIB, or Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.



Google has deleted 58 accounts with ties to Iran from its platforms, said the accounts were part of an 'influence operation' aimed at spreading misinformation and sowing discord among the public.



The deleted accounts include 39 channels on YouTube, which Google owns, six blogs on its Blogger site and 13 accounts from its Google+ social network.



The YouTube channels had a total of 13,466 views in the United States for relevant videos.



'Our investigations on these topics are ongoing and we will continue to share our findings with law enforcement and other relevant government entities in the U.S. and elsewhere,' Google said in a blog post.



'Actors engaged in this type of influence operation violate our policies, and we swiftly remove such content from our services and terminate these actors' accounts,' Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post. 'Additionally, we use a number of robust methods, including IP blocking, to prevent individuals or entities in Iran from opening advertising accounts.'



Google, which had engaged cyber-security firm FireEye Inc (FEYE) to provide the company with intelligence, said it has detected and blocked attempts by 'state-sponsored actors' in recent months. FireEye said here it has suspected influence operation that appears to originate from Iran.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX